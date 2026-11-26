CHENNAI: Riding on the back of Sunny Sandhu’s all-round show (44 and 4/43), Tamil Nadu signed off from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with an impressive 38-run win against Saurashtra at the Holkar Stadium on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Amith Sathvik departed early (7) as Tamil Nadu was reduced to 10/1. Tushar Raheja, promoted to No. 3, did not help either, as the left-hander got out for an eight-ball seven. Sachin, however, continued his form with a 27-ball 37, combining well with Andre Siddarth for a 39-run partnership.
Siddarth scored an impressive 23-ball 38 but the clash was all about the power of Sandu. The 23-year-old has been around the block for a while now but has now shown his gear at the highest level. Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, the right-hander was at his effervescent best, smashing 44 off just 17 deliveries, an innings which had six towering sixes, and no fours.
At the other end, Rajkumar played another one of his cameos, as the right-hander hit a 24-ball 36 that took Tamil Nadu to 192/8 in its 20 overs.
Sandhu did not need any warm-up with the ball, as he struck up front to remove Vishvarajsinh Jadeja for a two-ball duck before sending Harvansh Singh packing for a three-ball four. While Harvik Desai (26) and Prerak Mankad (38) showed their batting prowess, Gurjapneet Singh’s timely strike triggered a middle-order collapse.
Sammar Gajjar (8), Ruchit Ahir (6) and Siddhant Rana (0) walked back to the hut without much damage, as Saurashtra crashed to 81/6. A 62-run partnership between Jaydev Unadkat (40) and Chetan Sakariya (21) derailed the proceedings, but the damage was already done, as TN won by 38 runs.
Tamil Nadu will now have to shift its focus towards the 50-over Vijay Hazare Tournament, after getting knocked out early in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 192/8 in 20 overs (Sandhu 44, Andre 38; Sakariya 3/37) beats Saurashtra (Unadkat 40; Sandhu 4/43) by 38 runs