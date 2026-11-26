Earlier in the day, Amith Sathvik departed early (7) as Tamil Nadu was reduced to 10/1. Tushar Raheja, promoted to No. 3, did not help either, as the left-hander got out for an eight-ball seven. Sachin, however, continued his form with a 27-ball 37, combining well with Andre Siddarth for a 39-run partnership.

Siddarth scored an impressive 23-ball 38 but the clash was all about the power of Sandu. The 23-year-old has been around the block for a while now but has now shown his gear at the highest level. Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, the right-hander was at his effervescent best, smashing 44 off just 17 deliveries, an innings which had six towering sixes, and no fours.

At the other end, Rajkumar played another one of his cameos, as the right-hander hit a 24-ball 36 that took Tamil Nadu to 192/8 in its 20 overs.

Sandhu did not need any warm-up with the ball, as he struck up front to remove Vishvarajsinh Jadeja for a two-ball duck before sending Harvansh Singh packing for a three-ball four. While Harvik Desai (26) and Prerak Mankad (38) showed their batting prowess, Gurjapneet Singh’s timely strike triggered a middle-order collapse.