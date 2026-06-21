All-round Marizanne Kapp powers South Africa to win over India in Women's T20 World Cup

Charani first timed her jump to perfection to grab a sharp catch over her head to remove the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt (20), and then cleaned up Annerie Dercksen (0) two balls later.

But South Africa fought their way back to controlling the game with the superb stand between Kapp and Brits, consuming only 63 balls to do so.

The pair ran extremely well between wickets and kept finding the odd boundary every over to keep their team in the hunt. But a slow start meant they had to be a tad more aggressive than they were.

The partnership between Brits and Kapp would not have swelled to the extent that it did if Radha Yadav had not spilled a regulation catch coming in from long-on, giving the latter a lifeline.

The association ended when Brits connected well but found Charani at deep backward square in the 17th over off Shafali, who would have got her second wicket in the same over had Radha not dropped another regulation chance.