All Indian MCC Murugappa Gold cup hockey; IAF cruises to 4-3 victory over HUT

CHENNAI:The 94th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2023 continued with its second day of matches at the esteemed Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. The day featured encounters that demonstrated the teams’ competitive spirit and dedication to the sport.

Commencing the day was the match between Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the Comptroller & Audit General of India (CAG). The game concluded with CAG emerging victorious, securing a 6-2 win over PNB. V Veerathamizhan stood out for CAG, contributing 2 critical goals. Bhagat Singh Dhillon showcased PNB’s determination by scoring 2 goals in return.

In the subsequent match, Hockey Karnataka (KAR) took on Indian Railways (RSPB), resulting in a 1-1 draw. Pratap Lakra scored for RSPB, while Sunil S V responded for KAR.

The day’s big game was between Indian Airforce (IAF) and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUT), ending with a score of 4-3 in favor of IAF. Manip Kerketta’s impressive hattrick goals secured IAF’s victory, while V Arvind, Y Anand, and S Mareeswaran scored for HUT.