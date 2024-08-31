All India Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI thrashes Mumbai to storm into semis

CHENNAI: TNCA XI stormed into the semi-finals of the All India Buchi Babu tournament in Group C of the third round on Friday, beating Mumbai by a hefty margin of 286 runs.

Resuming from its overnight score of six for no loss in pursuit of 510, Mumbai was bowled out for 223 with Shams Mulani top-scoring with 68 (96b, 6x4, 2x6). The next best effort came from opener Musheer Khan who scored 40. For TNCA XI, medium pacer CV Achyuth picked up three wickets for 37, while skipper R Sai Kishore took three for 52 and was adjudged the player of the match.

Elsewhere, Chhattisgarh recorded a comfortable eight-wicket win over Baroda in Group D. Baroda’s batting suffered a second innings collapse when it lost its last six wickets for 23 runs to get bowled out for 175, setting Chhattisgarh a target of 76 in a minimum of 20 overs. Chhattisgarh’s left-arm spinner Shashank Tiwari was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets for 57. Chhattisgarh chased the target down in 8.4 overs.

Brief scores: TNCA XI 379 & 286 bt Mumbai 156 & 223 in 72.5 overs (Musheer Khan 40, Shams Mulani 68, CV Achyuth 3/37, R Sai Kishore 3/52). Player of the Match: R Sai Kishore (TNCA XI). Points: TNCA XI 6 (9); Mumbai 0 (1); Baroda 327 & 175 in 77.1 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 58, Shaswat Rawat 34, Shashank Tiwari 5/57, Utkarsh Tiwari 2/34) lost to Chhattisgarh 427 & 76/2 in 8.4 overs (Ayush Pandey 39*, Shashank Chandrakar 33). Player of the Match: Shashank Tiwari (Chhattisgarh). Chhattisgarh 6 (7); Baroda 0 (6)