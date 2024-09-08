All India Buchi Babu tournament : Teams share honours on Day 1

CHENNAI: Riding on opener M Abhirath’s 85, Hyderabad reached 288 for six at stumps on Day 1 of the All India Buchi Babu tournament final against Chhattisgarh in Dindigul on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Hyderabad got off to a good start with Tanmay Agarwal scoring 32. Abhirath was then joined by Rohith Rayudu who remained unbeaten on 74 (188b, 5x4, 1x6) as the duo put on 87 runs for the third wicket. Wicket-keeper Rahul Radesh contributed 48.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 288/6 in 90 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 32, M Abhirath 85, Rohith Rayudu 74 batting, Rahul Radesh 48, Gagandeep Singh 2/48, Shashank Tiwari 2/35) vs Chhattisgarh