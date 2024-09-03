All India Buchi Babu tournament: Rithik rescues President’s XI against Hyderabad

CHENNAI: The first semifinal of the All India Buchi Babu tournament involving TNCA President’s XI and Hyderabad is interestingly poised with President’s XI reaching 291 for six at close of second day’s play, trailing Hyderabad by 22 runs.

S Rithik Easwaran’s unbeaten 83 (115b, 6x4, 2x6) saved the President’s XI’s blushes along with R Vimal Khumar’s equally crucial 75 (174b, 6x4, 1x6). At one stage, the President’s XI was in a precarious position at 200 for six before M Mohammed (41 batting) put on 91 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket with Rithik.

Elsewhere, Prateek Yadav’s 109 (132b, 11x4, 5x6) helped Chhattisgarh reach 450 for nine against TNCA XI on a rain-curtailed day.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 313 vs TNCA President’s XI 291/6 in 90 overs (R Vimal Khumar 75, KTA Madhava Prasad 40, S Rithik Easwaran 83 batting, M Mohammed 41 batting, Tanay Thyagarajann 4/78); Chhattisgarh 450/9 in 146.2 overs (Ayush Pandey 82, Anuj Tiwari 93, Amandeep Khare 97, Prateek Yadav 109, S Ajith Ram 4/109, S Lakshay Jain 4/141) vs TNCA XI