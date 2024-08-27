All India Buchi Babu tournament: Patel, Siddharth share honours

CHENNAI: Middle-order batter Jaymeet Patel’s unbeaten 125 propelled Gujarat to a healthy 321 for seven against TNCA President’s XI in Group B of the All India Buchi Babu tournament in Salem on Tuesday.

Patel remained not out on 125 (214b, 11x4, 2x6), while there were useful contributions from Kshitij Patel who scored 62 (106b, 7x4) and Dhrushant Soni who chipped in with 44. Patel and Soni added 101 runs in 143 balls for the seventh wicket. The TNCA President’s XI skipper and left-arm spinner M Siddharth was the pick of the bowlers, taking five for 74.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 207 in 74.5 overs (Shubham Kushwah 48, Aniket Reddy 3/55, Tanay Thyagarajann 3/59) vs Hyderabad 52 for no loss in 13 overs; Gujarat 321/7 in 90 overs (Kshitij Patel 62, Jaymeet Patel 125 batting, Dhrushant Soni 44, M Siddharth 5/74) vs TNCA President’s XI; TNCA XI 294/5 in 90 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 65, B Indrajith 61, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 63 batting) vs Mumbai; Baroda 255/6 in 84.3 overs (Shaswat Rawat 41, Vishnu Solanki 52, Ninad Rathva 48 batting) vs Chhattisgarh