All India Buchi Babu tournament: Mohamed Ali, Pratham slam centuries

CHENNAI: TNCA President’s XI’s middle order batter S Mohamed Ali scored his maiden ton in Buchi Babu tournament to help his team score 459 against Indian Railways on the second day of the second round of the All India Buchi Babu tournament in Salem on Thursday.

Resuming from his overnight score of 62, Mohamed was dismissed for 182 (267b, 20x4, 4x6). Railways’s left-arm spinner Ayan Chaudhary picked up his second five-wicket haul in this tournament, finishing with five for 143. Railways got off to a strong start, ending the day’s play at 185 for two with opener Pratham Singh remaining unbeaten on 104 (136b, 13x4, 3x6), his second ton of the tournament. He received good company from Mohammad Saif who was batting on 43 as the duo added 115 runs for the unbroken third-wicket stand.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 178 & 24/3 in eleven overs vs Hyderabad 293 in 85 overs Rahul Singh 56, CV Milind 58 not out, Vikas Singh 3/63, Manishi 3/47);

TNCA President’s XI 459 in 137.3 overs (R Vimal Khumar 42, KTA Madhava Prasad 47, S Mohamed Ali 182, C Andre Siddarth 81, Ayan Chaudhary 5/143) vs Indian Railways 185/2 in 44 overs (Pratham Singh 104 batting, Mohammad Saif 43 batting);

TNCA XI 393 in 115.2 overs (S Lokeshwar 99, B Indrajith 167, Nishant Sindhu 3/84) vs Haryana 182/6 in 62 overs (Dheeru Singh 61 batting, Jayant Yadav 51 batting, R Sai Kishore 3/61);

Baroda 255 & 254 in 58.3 overs (Kinit Patel 47, Mitesh Patel 86, Raj Limbani 62, Abid Mushtaq 5/66, Sahil Lotra 4/64) vs Jammu & Kashmir 114 in 32 overs (Ninad Rathva 6/39, Mahesh Pithiya 3/55) & (in second inngs) 14 for no loss in five overs