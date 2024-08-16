All India Buchi Babu tournament: Kishan’s ton gives Jharkhand lead

CHENNAI: Skipper Ishan Kishan’s century helped Jharkhand secure lead against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of the All India Buchi Babu tournament on Friday.

After bowling out MP for 225, Jharkhand finished the day’s play at 277 for seven with Kishan scoring 114 (107b, 5x4, 10x6). Kishan put on 109 runs for the fourth wicket with Aditya Singh who scored 33. Left-arm spinner Akash Rajawat was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 82.

Elsewhere, Haryana, resuming from its overnight score of 288 for six, added a further 131 runs before getting dismissed for 419 against Mumbai. In reply, Mumbai reached 133 for four in 50 overs at stumps with opener Akhil Herwadkar scoring 55 (106b, 8x4).

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 225 in 91.3 overs (Arham Aquil 57, Shubham Kushwah 84, Shubham Singh 3/35, Saurabh Shekhar 3/35) vs Jharkhand 277/7 in 84 overs (Ishan Kishan 114, Akash Rajawat 3/82);

Indian Railways 570 in 129.5 overs (Shivam Choudhary 88, Vivek Singh 104, Pratham Singh 130, Mohammad Saif 57, Sahab Yuvraj 105 not out, Ashutosh Sharma 43, Siddharth Desai 4/159, Chintan Gaja 3/89) vs Gujarat 155/3 in 43 overs (Manan Hingrajia 65, Het Patel 41 batting);

Haryana 419 in 129.3 overs (Nishant Sindhu 91, Dheeru Singh 147, Lakshay Sangwan 75, Amit Rana 46) vs Mumbai 133/4 in 50 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 55);

Chhattisgarh 278 vs Jammu & Kashmir 349/4 in 103 overs (Shubham Khajuria 147 batting, Abdul Samad 58, Paras Dogra 73, Sahil Lotra 57 batting)