All India Buchi Babu tournament: Hyderabad on the brink of victory

CHENNAI: Hyderabad is on the brink of a memorable win in the final of the All India Buchi Babu tournament against Chhattisgarh at Dindigul on Tuesday.

After securing a mammoth first innings lead of 236 runs, Hyderabad was bowled out for 281 in its second with skipper G Rahul Singh scoring 68 (87b, 8x4, 2x6). Along with opener M Abhirath who made 39, Rahul added 95 runs for the second wicket. Chhattisgarh off-spinner Jeevesh Butte was the pick of the bowlers taking six for 56. On the last day, Chhattisgarh requires 518 runs in a minimum of 90 overs to pull off an improbable win.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 417 & 281 in 70.2 overs (G Rahul Singh 68, Rahul Radesh 41, Jeevesh Butte 6/56) vs Chhattisgarh 181 in 70.2 overs (Gagandeep Singh 59 not out, Aniket Reddy 4/56, Rohith Rayudu 3/36, Tanay Thyagarajann 3/40)