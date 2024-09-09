All India Buchi Babu tournament: Hyderabad dominates C’garh on second day

CHENNAI: Rohith Rayudu’s 155 helped Hyderabad dominate Chhattisgarh on the second day of the final of the All India Buchi Babu tournament in Dindigul on Monday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 288 for six, Hyderabad was bowled out for 417 with Rohith scoring 155 (260b, 8x4, 8x6). In reply, Chhattisgarh was struggling at 145 for eight with Hyderabad left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajann taking three wickets for 40 runs. Another left-arm spinner Aniket Reddy also impressed, taking three for 45.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 417 in 118.4 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 32, M Abhirath 85, Rohith Rayudu 155, Rahul Radesh 48) vs Chhattisgarh 145/8 in 59 overs (Tanay Thyagarajann 3/40, Aniket Reddy 3/45)