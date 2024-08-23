All India Buchi Babu tournament Hyderabad, Baroda record emphatic wins

CHENNAI: Hyderabad registered a nine-wicket win over Jharkhand on the third day of the second round of the All India Buchi Babu tournament in Tirunelveli on Friday. Resuming from its overnight score of 24 for three, Jharkhand was limited to 140 for nine with Hyderabad off-spinner Rohith Rayudu taking three for 19. Set to chase 26, Hyderabad got there in 3.2 overs.

In another match, TNCA XI captain R Sai Kishore took seven for 76, his first fifer this season, to give his team a healthy 175-run lead over Haryana. TNCA XI declared its second innings at 177 for five with B Indrajith scoring an unbeaten 75 (109b, 3x4, 1x6). Set to chase 353, Haryana was 16 for two when stumps were drawn.

Elsewhere, in Group D, Baroda thrashed Jammu and Kashmir by 287 runs with the off-spinning duo of Mahesh Pithiya (5/149) and Priyanshu Moliya (3/25) sharing eight wickets between them as J & K was bowled out for 108 while chasing 396.

Brief scores: Group A: Jharkhand 178 & 140/9 in 49.2 overs (inngs closed) (Kumar Suraj 60, Pankaj Kumar 40, Rohith Rayudu 3/19) lost to Hyderabad 293 & 26/1 in 3.2 overs. Player of the Match: CV Milind (Hyderabad). Points: Hyderabad 6 (6); Jharkhand 0 (6). Group B: TNCA President’s XI 459 & 133/2 in 37 overs (S Radhakrishnan 82) vs Indian Railways 355 in 97 overs (Pratham Singh 143, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 5/77, M Siddharth 4/76, Mohammad Saif 104). Group C: TNCA XI 393 & 177/5 decl in 56 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 44, B Indrajith 75*, Jayant Yadav 3/64) vs Haryana 218 in 78.4 overs (Dheeru Singh 74, Jayant Yadav 65, R Sai Kishore 7/76) & (Haryana in 2nd inngs) 16/2 in 13 overs. Group D: Baroda 255 & 254 bt Jammu & Kashmir 114 & 108 in 36 overs (Mahesh Pithiya 5/49, Priyanshu Moliya 3/25). Player of the Match: Ninad Rathva (Baroda). Baroda 6 (6); J & K 0 (3)