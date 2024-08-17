All India Buchi Babu tournament: Aniket Verma slams hundred for Madhya Pradesh

CHENNAI: Aniket Verma’s 110 helped Madhya Pradesh score 238 in its second innings against Jharkhand on the third day of the All India Buchi Babu tournament on Saturday. MP set Jharkhand a target of 175. At stumps, Jharkhand reached 37 for one in 15 overs.

In Jharkhand’s first innings, medium pacer Parush Mandal took five for 42.

Elsewhere, Haryana enforced the follow-on against Mumbai after securing a huge lead of 174 runs. Left-arm spinner Lakshay Sangwan was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 30. In its second innings, Mumbai was placed at 83 for two with Musheer Khan batting on 37.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 225 & 238 in 63.3 overs (Aniket Verma 110, Madhav Tiwari 31, Manishi 3/77, Shubham Singh 2/35, Ravi Yadav 2/31) vs Jharkhand 289 in 88.4 overs (Vikash Vishal 38, Sharandeep Singh 33, Aditya Singh 33, Ishan Kishan 114, Parush Mandal 5/42, Akash Rajawat 3/82, Adheer Pratap Singh 2/68) & (Jharkhand in 2nd inngs) 37/1 in 15 overs;

Indian Railways 570 & 135/5 declared in 23 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 49, Vivek Singh 36) vs Gujarat 227 in 70.3 overs (Smit Patel 33, Manan Hingrajia 65, Het Patel 43, Jaymeet Patel 35, Purnank Tyagi 3/25, Himanshu Sangwan 2/24, Raj Chaudhary 2/85, Ayan Chaudhary 2/60) & (Gujarat in 2nd inngs) 91/4 in 31 overs (Manan Hingrajia 34 batting, Raj Chaudhary 3/30);

Haryana 419 vs Mumbai 245 in 92 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 55, Musheer Khan 32, Sarfaraz Khan 37, Prasad Pawar 31, Atharva Ankolekar 38*, Lakshay Sangwan 3/30, Sumit Kumar 2/38, Amit Rana 2/50) & (Mumbai in 2nd inngs) 83/2 in 46 overs (Musheer Khan 37 batting, Amit Rana 2/13);

Chhattisgarh 278 & 46/2 in 14 overs vs Jammu & Kashmir 587/9 declared in 156 overs (Shubham Khajuria 202, Abdul Samad 58, Paras Dogra 73, Sahil Lotra 107, Abid Mushtaq 35, Yudhvir Singh 45, Utkarsh Tiwari 4/186, Jivesh Butte 2/109)