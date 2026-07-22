Alireza Firouzja clinches Chennai Grand Masters

Firouzja, who had started the competition with two consecutive wins, had gone into the final round with half a point advantage over his nearest rivals, Erigaisi and GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan. In an attempt to push for a win with black pieces to try and claim the title, Abdusattorov lost to GM Dmitry Andreikin in 37-moves.

This meant that Firouzja then needed just a draw against Erigaisi to grab the crown and he did just that in 41 moves with his Indian opponent having little chance of turning the tables in the rook-pawn endgame. The Frenchman will take home a prize purse of Rs 25,00,000 ($26500) for his effort that saw him win two matches and draw the next five.

Andreikin, who was the only unbeaten player in the competition apart from Firouzja, finished with 4 points along with Erigaisi. The Russian Grandmaster, against all odds, bested the talented Abdusattorov to cilimb up the ranks.