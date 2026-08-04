Alexandra Eala rallies past Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to capture her first WTA singles title

“Once it grows, it cannot be stopped.”

After the women's final stretched across two days because of heavy rain, Eala rallied past Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 Monday to capture her first career WTA Tour title.

The victory made the 21-year-old Eala the first Filipina to win a singles title on the tour, completing the same career-defining breakthrough that the Washington tournament once gave Pegula when she claimed her first WTA title in 2019.

“At the beginning of the week, there's no way I would have thought that I would be holding this trophy,” Eala said. “Winning a 500 (level tournament) is insane. It's an incredible milestone for me.”

In the men's final later Monday, third-seeded Taylor Fritz defeated Rafael Jodar 7-6 (2), 6-4. Fritz broke the Spaniard twice early in the second set and eventually converted his fifth championship point after letting four earlier opportunities slip away.