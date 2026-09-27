Alcaraz's drop shots secure a revenge win over Fritz as Europe takes 7-5 lead in Laver Cup

Fritz's only career victory over Alcaraz came during Team World's win over Europe in last year's Laver Cup and the American had his chances to beat the Spaniard again.

But Alcaraz served an ace on Fritz's first match point and then used a drop shot to save another, and Alcaraz finally won it on his third match point when Fritz got to his drop shot but couldn't get it back.

“The drop shot is part of my game,” Alcaraz said. “So in those moments, in those really close and important moments, I tried to use it because it was a really good weapon for me in this match and obviously I've been practicing the drops since I was a little kid.”

Fritz played a clean match with only nine unforced errors to Alcaraz's 30. But Alcaraz led 42-20 in winners — often bringing the O2 Arena crowd to its feet, as Roger Federer and Andy Murray applauded from the front row.

It was Alcaraz's first singles match since he lost to Ben Shelton in a U.S. Open quarterfinal that ended at 3:33 a.m. He won a doubles match with Jakub Mensik on Friday.

Earlier, it was all Team World — which is captained by Andre Agassi — as Alex de Minaur had a 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9 comeback victory over Alexander Zverev and Learner Tien outlasted Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.

In the final match of the day, Zverev partnered with Casper Ruud to beat Alexander Bublik and Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-6 (7) in doubles.