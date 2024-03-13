Al-Nassr ousted in AFC quarter-final

SAUDI ARABIA: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr crashed out of the Asian Champions League in the quarter-finals after the Saudi Pro League side lost 3-1 on penalties to Al-Ain in a pulsating game on Monday.

Al-Nassr overturned a 1-0 first leg deficit to win 4-3 on Monday but with the contest ending 4-4 on aggregate, the players headed into a shootout from which Al-Ain prevailed. Al-Nassr’s foreign imports Miroslav Brozovic, Alex Telles and Otavio all failed to score from the spot as the side from the United Arab Emirates advanced to the semi-finals, where they will face either Al-Hilal or Al-Ittihad — both from Saudi Arabia — next month. Rahimi, scorer of Al-Ain’s first leg winner, put the visitors in control with goals in the 28th and 45th minutes but Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s strike five minutes into injury time kept Al-Nassr’s hopes alive.

But Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot with two minutes remaining, after the Portuguese striker was taken down in the area by Saeed Jumaa, to take the game to a shootout. Ronaldo was the only one of Al-Nassr’s four penalty takers to successfully convert as Al-Ain advanced to the last four for the first time since 2016.