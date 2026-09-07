Al-Hilal hires Richard Hughes as sporting director after his Liverpool exit

Al-Hilal said its board has “finalized the contract” with Hughes who took over his role after arriving on Sunday.

The club said the move was meant to “contribute to raising the quality of technical work, developing recruitment and scouting processes, and enhancing integration across all aspects related to the football sector.”

Hughes had joined Liverpool in 2024 from Bournemouth and oversaw the appointment of head coach Arne Slot after celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp stepped down.

Liverpool went on to win the Premier League title the following season but endured a disappointing campaign last term despite spending around $500 million on new signings. Slot was fired at the end of the season and replaced by Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool said Saturday that Hughes wanted to “seek a fresh challenge.”