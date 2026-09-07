Al-Hilal hires Richard Hughes as sporting director after his Liverpool exit

RIYADH: Richard Hughes has become sporting director of Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal just days after stepping down from the same post with Liverpool in the English Premier League.
Al-Hilal said its board has “finalized the contract” with Hughes who took over his role after arriving on Sunday.
The club said the move was meant to “contribute to raising the quality of technical work, developing recruitment and scouting processes, and enhancing integration across all aspects related to the football sector.”
Hughes had joined Liverpool in 2024 from Bournemouth and oversaw the appointment of head coach Arne Slot after celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp stepped down.
Liverpool went on to win the Premier League title the following season but endured a disappointing campaign last term despite spending around $500 million on new signings. Slot was fired at the end of the season and replaced by Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool said Saturday that Hughes wanted to “seek a fresh challenge.”
He departed less than two months after Michael Edwards exited as CEO of football for Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group.
Al-Hilal is Saudi Arabia's most successful team with 21 league titles and four Asian Championships.
It has recently signed Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal and England striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.
In April, the Saudi Public Investment Fund sold a 70% stake in Al-Hilal to Kingdom Holding Company, the firm run by Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, a billionaire businessman and member of the Saudi royal family.