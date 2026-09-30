Al Fursan acquires Kerala Blasters FC from Magnum Group

Under a definitive agreement, Al Fursan will acquire 100 per cent ownership of the club in phases over eight months, with the process expected to be completed towards the end of the 2026-27 season, subject to applicable regulatory and league requirements.

Kerala Blasters CEO Abhik Chatterjee described the ownership transition as an important moment in the club's history and sought the continued support of its fans.

"Today marks a very important day in the history of the club, as we transition into new ownership. The Al Fursan Group, which is UAE-based, will now take over the club in phases, which will end towards the end of the 26-27 season," Chatterjee told PTI Videos.

Chatterjee also thanked the players, coaches, staff and supporters who had been part of the club's journey under the previous ownership.