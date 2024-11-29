Akshay’s ton puts TN in control

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu took a crucial lead of 72 runs against Hyderabad on the second day of the fourth round of the Elite C men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at ECIL Ground, Hyderabad on Friday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 74 for one, TN’s middle-order batter Akshay Sarangdhar scored 110 (223b, 14x4, 1x6), his first ton of the season, to help his team score 294. Akshay received good support from number 10 batter D Deepesh who made a useful 40 as the duo put on 71 runs in 89 balls for the ninth wicket from 196 for eight. Hyderabad left-arm spinner V Yashveer took four for 85. In its second innings, Hyderabad was precariously placed at 22 for three, still trailing by 50 runs. TN medium pacer RD Pranav Ragavendra took two for 10.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 222 & 22/3 in 9 overs (RD Pranav Ragavendra 2/10) vs Tamil Nadu 294 in 99.3 overs (S Shrenik 46, Akshay Sarangdhar 110, D Deepesh 40, V Yashveer 4/85)