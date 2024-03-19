Akshay stars in Air Force Station win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer Akshay Kumar’s five for 49 paved the way for Air Force Station, Avadi to record a four-wicket win over Ashok Leyland Ennore in the 19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. Akshay Kumar’s splendid effort restricted Ashok Leyland to 183 for nine. In reply, Air Force Station’s MK Bhatta scored an unbeaten 86 to help his team reach the target in 28.1 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: III Division: Thiruthani CC 220 in 30 overs (B Vimal Raj 90, S Vishnuwar 33, R Vinayagam 28, C Ashok Kumar 4/14) lost to Autolec ERC 224/3 in 28.2 overs (G Saravanan 50, BB Muguntha Vathanan 79*, A Velan 28, M Johnson Arunraj 32, R Janakiraman 27*) IV Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 154 in 30 overs (S Sathyanarayan 64, S Adithya 4/50, S Thiyagamoorthi 3/22) bt FSCA 126/9 in 30 overs (Jeya Singh Michael Mathavan 41); FSCA 125/7 in 30 overs (Jez Allen Rozario 41, P Anirudh 3/23) lost to Frankworrell CC 126/5 in 29.4 overs (N Aditya 52*)

