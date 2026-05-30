Akshay Bhatia shoots 65, moves into Top 10 at Charles Schwab Challenge

"But again, the more and more I can just see the ball in the fairway, the more chances I'll have, I feel like, with my iron play and how I feel like I am with the putter right now.”

On his liking for this course, he said, “You have to be creative a little bit. You can hit some good tee balls that you're behind trees, or the pins can get very tight in corners. I think just, it's short, it's simple, and yet it always plays hard. It's never 18-, 19-under winning, it's 10-, 11-, 12-under. And that's what makes great golf courses.”

Theegala’s second round included three birdies and three bogeys, but he did ensure weekend action as he was 3-undder and the cut was set at 2-under par. He will now be able to play the rest of the week.

The 24-year-old Yellamaraju missed the cut after carding a second round of 2-under 68. He began the second round on the back nine and was even par at the turn, having made a birdie on the 14th hole and dropping a stroke on the 18th. On the front nine Yellamaraju made a bogey on the first hole before making three consecutive birdies on the second, third and fourth holes.