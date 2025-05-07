Akshai helps Young CC win

CHENNAI: RA Akshai’s 194 (166b, 28x4, 8x6) helped Young CC beat V-90 CC by 95 runs in the First Division of Kanyakumari DCA League. Set to chase 239, V-90 CC was bowled out for 143 with K Mohamed Azeem taking four for 26 and K Aneesh finishing with three for 41.

Brief scores:

1st Division League: Young CC 238 in 41.1 overs (RA Akshai 194, J Sahaya Sunil 3/35) bt V-90 CC 143 in 31.2 overs (DM Statwik Stefo 48, K Mohamed Azeem 4/26, KS Aneesh 3/41); Marthandam CC 64 in 19.5 overs (F Mithil Benowin 7/18) lost to V-90 CC 65/3 in 10.1 overs (TS Immanuel Ester Josese 35); Sunny CC 303 in 41.3 overs (KS Navaneeth 88, S Dhanish Kumar 82, M Anand 33, M Kumar 6/54) bt Commando CC 80 in 19 overs (W Antony Dhas 5/33, K Easwaran 3/25)

2nd Division League: Kumari CC 134 in 24 overs (Lenin Babu Jose 43, V Akash Praveen 4/31 (including hat-trick) bt Sunshine CC 117 in 23.3 overs (L Siva 3/14, Ganga Prasad 3/24); Sunnycolts CC 83 in 22.2 overs (Ramji 3/16, N Nowfal 5/6) lost to Eagle CC 87/4 in 16.1 overs (Hari Viknesh 35, MS Prajwolnath 3/20); Kumari CC 154 in 22.4 overs (Deepak Karthick 41, Ganga Prasad 35, S Jebastin 4/36, SA Sreerag 3/23) bt Marthandam Friends CC 133 in 29.1 overs (S Rohit 65*, Deepak Karthick 3/12, Ganga Prasad 3/37); Marthandam Friends CC 196/9 in 30 overs (F Derik Felix 71, P Lipin Raj 4/34) lost to

Cosmos CC 197/7 in 24.5 overs (VS Visakh 36, Tidish Micheal 34, M Ramu 45*); Kings CC 259/7 in 30 overs (S Loganathan 45, G Manikandan 35, M Tony Archer 105*, A Sayed Ali 4/55) bt Eagle CC 86 in 17.4 overs (Ferox Khan 32, A Aji 3/10, R Manikandan 5/17)