Akhtar in line for key position in PCB

A source close to the PCB said Shoaib, who resides in Islamabad, met board chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week and the two discussed cricket-related issues in detail.

“Few weeks back when Shoaib’s elder brother passed away Mohsin Naqvi had interacted with him closely and was there for him. This gesture impressed Shoaib a lot who has been a vocal critic of the PCB and Pakistan cricket in the past in his media appearances,” the source added.

He said relations between the two had been very good since Naqvi shared his plans with Shoaib and also invited him to visit the NCA and training camps.

“Shoaib is in line to get a major posting but obviously when he met with the Chairman he had his own set of ideas and conditions through which he believes Pakistan cricket can be taken forward,” he added.