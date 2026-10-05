Akash Deep set for Test recall, Iyer may lead in last 2 ODIs if Gill starts early Test preparation

The 29-year-old Akash, who was out of action for seven months due to a lower back stress injury, made a successful comeback to domestic cricket in Irani Cup, picking up a match haul of 6 for 68 across two innings in which he sent down nearly 24 overs.

"The Indian team management had told Rest of India coaching staff that Akash Deep should be handled with care as he is due for national comeback for the New Zealand series," a BCCI official privy to developments told PTI.

"He is completely fit and bowling at an average speed of 138 to 140 kmph which is an indicator that all is well."

The selection committee is expected to be convened either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The four-man committee led by Pragyan Ojha will also pick the squads for the India A's shadow tour of New Zealand where they would play three 'unofficial Tests' as part of the preparations for the two WTC games, starting November 19.

In between there are five ODI games as a big part of the tune-up to next year's 50 over World Cup.