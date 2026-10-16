Akash Deep returns to Test squad for NZ series, Bumrah to only play red-ball cricket on tour

Akash Deep recently returned to action after recovering from a lower-back stress fracture. The right-arm pacer last played in the 2025 tour of England where he was impressive. Kamboj was dropped from the side after making a forgettable debut in Manchester on the same tour last year.

Both the fast bowlers are also part of the India A squad that would play three multi-day games against New Zealand A ahead of the Test series. The Indian think tank is backing the duo to do well in New Zealand conditions.

Gurnoor Brar, who has done well of late, did not find a place in the Test squad. Rishabh Pant has been included in the squad subject to fitness as he continues his recovery from a left rib injury.

Leader of the pace attack, Jasprit Bumrah, will only be part of the Test series on the all-format tour of New Zealand. The team management and selectors are managing his workload with India scheduled to play five Tests against Australia at home early next year.

A knee injury ruled Bumrah out of India's previous Test assignment in Sri Lanka in August. However, he made his comeback with the T20 format and was part of the team that won the Asian Games gold in Japan earlier this month.

It has been learned that he will soon report to the Centre of Excellence with the focus on building his workload for the longest format.