New Zealand dominated sessions one and three while the middle session belonged to India during the 85 overs that were bowled on the day.

After an opening stand of 77 between skipper Tom Latham (59) and Devon Conway (31), it seemed like a good toss to lose for the hosts but debutant Gurnoor Brar (1/52 in 19 overs) got his first Test scalp off the last delivery before lunch to set the ball rolling for the visitors.

Bengal speedster Akash (2/52 in 21 overs), who is returning to international cricket after a lengthy rehabilitation following a lower back stress injury, was the difference between the two sides.

With the semi-new Kookaburra, Akash produced two moments of magic to remove the already set-Latham and the jittery Rachin Ravindra (0) both caught by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

In between, the much talked about Anshul Kamboj (1/56 in 17 overs), whose selection is being hotly debated, got rid of Henry Nicholls (16) as New Zealand collapsed to 110/4 from 77 for no loss.

However, Tom Blundell (53 batting off 117 balls) and local lad Daryl Mitchell (31) added 74 before Washington Sundar (1/36 in 9 overs) had the latter caught by Dhruv Jurel at leg-slip.