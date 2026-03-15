Ajsal''s stoppage-time goal earns Kerala Blasters draw against East Bengal

Youssef, the Spanish-Moroccan forward, gave East Bengal FC the lead in the 10th minute with a penalty, but Muhammad Ajsal cancelled the advantage at the death by scoring in the second minute of stoppage time to snatch a point for the Blasters.

Oscar Bruzon, head coach of East Bengal FC, made several changes to his starting line-up, bringing in skipper Saúl Crespo and PV Vishnu. Blasters also made four changes, introducing Sandeep Singh, Danish Farooq, Fallou Ndiaye and Ebindas Yesudasan in place of Bikash Yumnam, Nihal Sudeesh, Víctor Bertomeu and Matías Hernández, respectively.

The Kerala outfit began on a promising note but lost momentum when East Bengal FC broke the deadlock in the 10th minute against the run of play.