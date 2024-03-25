Ajith’s effort goes in vain

CHENNAI: Wheels India Ltd earned a 90-run win over Lucas TVS Ltd in Group A of the 19th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. V Ajith Kumar’s effort of five for 47 went in vain as Wheels India cruised to a comfortable victory.

Batting first, Wheels India scored 179 for 8 with J Dass scoring 33, while J Sathish contributed 36. In reply, Lucas TVS was skittled out for 89 with S Karthik taking four wickets for 32 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Group A: Wheels India Ltd 179/8 in 30 overs (J Dass 33, J Sathish 36, V Ajith Kumar 5/47) bt Lucas TVS Ltd 89 in 20.1 overs (S Karthik 4/32)