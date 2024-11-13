Ajith Ram’s four-fer puts TN in command

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Ajith Ram picked up a four-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu rattled Railways for 229 runs on day one of the Group D clash in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors were without the presence of its regular captain Sai Kishore, who is suffering from a thumb injury. But the stand-in skipper N Jagadeesan’s decision to bowl first paid good dividends for the team.

It started with some impeccable opening spell of pacer Gurjapneet Singh who scalped the wickets of Railways skipper Pratham Singh (1) and Vivek Singh (6). But in form Suraj Ahuja and M Saif played some sensible cricket throughout the morning session as Railways went into lunch with the score of 88 runs for 2. The duo added 96 runs to the third wicket partnership before Ajith Ram dismissed Suraj in the 38th over.

The spin attack of Tamil Nadu were on the money with Ajith Ram 4/44 and debutant Lakshay Jain 2/41, taking total control of the middle-order of Railways to get them all out before the end of day.

In return, Tamil Nadu scored 19 runs in 3 overs before stumps were called to put TN in complete control of the game with full 10 wickets in hand.

But what was surprising was the fact that they sent power hitter and newly announced Syed Mushtaq Ali captain of TN, Shahrukh Khan to open alongside Jagadeesan.

Lokeshwar was dropped from the side after his poor run in the tournament failing to even score double-digit scores.

The visiting team started its batting with some good intent, but only the morning session of day two will tell if this bold move would pay off.

Brief scores: Railways 229 in 80.2 overs (Mohammad Saif 60, Bhargav Merai 53, Suraj Ahuja 52, Ajith Ram 4/44) vs Tamil Nadu