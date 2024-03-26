Ajith Ram bowls Trotters to big victory over Grand Slam

CHENNAI: Skipper S Ajith Ram’s sensational spell of six for 19 paved the way for an innings and 75 runs win for Globe Trotters over Grand Slam in the seventh round of the TNCA First Division here on Monday.

Grand Slam was skittled out for 53 in its second innings after managing a meagre 91 in its first essay. Globe Trotters scored 219, taking a lead of 128 runs.

Elsewhere, KB Arun Karthick struck 110 (138b, 15x4, 1x6) to help Vijay CC earn a convincing 10-wicket win over UFCC (T Nagar). Arun Karthick’s knock helped Vijay CC secure a 142-run lead. UFCC was bowled out for 150 in its second innings with H Trilok Nag taking four wickets for 30 runs, while left-arm medium pacer Gurjapneet Singh scalped three wickets for 19 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Grand Slam 91 & 53 in 31.5 overs (S Ajith Ram 6/19) lost to Globe Trotters 219. Points: Globe Trotters 6 (22); Grand Slam 0 (15); UFCC (T Nagar) 118 & 150 in 47.1 overs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 63, H Trilok Nag 4/30, Gurjapneet Singh 3/19) lost to Vijay 260 in 66.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 66, KB Arun Karthick 110, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/105, M Mohammed 3/50) & 11 for no loss in 1.2 overs. Points: Vijay 6 (27); UFCC 0 (32); AGORC 110 & 73/2 in 26 overs vs Nelson 442 in 94.4 overs (S Karthik 100, Robin Bist 140, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 81, T Saran 66, R Abilash 4/69, Vignesh Kannan 3/129); Alwarpet 467 in 111.5 overs (S Radhakrishnan 106, Ankeet Bawane 136, S Rithik Easwaran 51, Jalaj Saxena 73 not out, NS Harish 47, S Mohan Prasath 5/138, T Ajith Kumar 3/86) vs Young Stars 190/2 in 60 overs (R Ram Arvindh 67 batting, Ganesh Satish 60 batting); Sea Hawks 290 in 112.4 overs (S Abishiek 78, P Shijit Chandran 46, R Sanjay Yadav 6/109) vs MRC ‘A’ 117/7 in 65 overs (M Silambarasan 3/37); India Pistons 224 vs Jolly Rovers 355/9 in 95 overs (G Ajitesh 64, R Sathish 94 batting, B Aparajith 66, D Deepesh 3/63)