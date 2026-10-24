Ajith Ram: Born in Triplicane, raised at Chepauk

Tamil Nadu also rediscovered a successful spin partnership, with Uttarakhand experiencing its effectiveness first-hand as Sai Kishore combined with Ajith Ram to pick up all ten wickets in the second innings. The pair have been crucial to Tamil Nadu’s red-ball success, and in Sai’s own admission, “Absence truly teaches you the value of teammates”.



“Without us even consciously realising it, it turned into a solid partnership. Once I start keeping things tight and doing well from one end, he gets the freedom to attack and pick up wickets. Through that process, I end up chipping in with wickets too,” he opens up about the partnership.



“That’s how it went, and as we started winning more matches, we realised this is what we need to execute at this level to win games for Tamil Nadu. That rhythm really came together starting from around the 2023–24 season.”



Ajith isn’t new to Chepauk; ironically, it was his home right from the start. “I was born in Triplicane, right near the Parthasarathy Temple, so this place is home to me. From a young age, I used to come with my parents to watch Ranji Trophy matches here. That was when I began dreaming about when I would get the chance to play at Chepauk. That’s where it all started.”