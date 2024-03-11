Ajith, Praveen and Shubhan Krishnan sparkle

CHENNAI: An unbeaten century from Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar helped MAS CC earn a thumping eight-wicket win over Pattabiram CA in the second division of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League. Set to chase 183, MAS CC reached its target in 28.1 overs.

In a fourth division match, two five-wicket hauls from medium pacers V Ajith Kumar (5/19) and G Praveen Kumar (5/35) paved the way for a 132-run win for Lucas TVS S&RC over SRF RC. Required to chase 187, SRF RC was bundled out for 54.

BRIEF SCORES:I Division: Fine Star CA 214/8 in 45 overs (YT Harish Tutu 47, Akash Sumra 43, K Sriram 47, V Simon Stanley 31, M Bharath 4/51) lost to SRIHER RC 218/2 in 42 overs (S Sourav 77*, A Ranjan 91*)

II Division: Pattabiram CA 182 in 29.5 overs (S Vikram 32, PT Rama Rao 48, K Raja Pratap 26, K Danvanth 3/48, S Vasanth Saravanan 3/41) lost to MAS CC 183/2 in 28.1 overs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 100*, V Mithun Vijay 41, R Nilesh Subramanian 32*)

IV Division: Lucas TVS S & RC 186 in 26 overs (T Parthiban 34, P Dhanapal 31, S Karthik 33, Atul Kumar Dwivedi 4/29) beat SRF RC 54 in 11.1 overs (V Ajith Kumar 5/19, G Praveen Kumar 5/35)