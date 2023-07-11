Ajitesh, Easwaran help Nellai trump Dindigul

CHENNAI: Riding on a spectacular knock of 73 not out (44b, 5x4, 5x6) from G Ajitesh, Nellai Royal Kings stormed into the final of the TNPL defeating Dindigul Dragons by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 on Monday. Nellai Royal Kings will take on Lyca Kovai Kings in the final on Wednesday.

Set to chase 186, Nellai Kings chased down the target off the last ball. Rithik Easwaran struck an unbeaten 39 (11b, 6x6) to turn the match on its head in the climactic stages of the match.

Earlier, Dindigul’s Vimal Khumar kicked things off with a cover drive in the first delivery of the match. He then departed inside the powerplay for 16(15). Dindigul opener Shivam Singh mustered two sixes and a four during the powerplay as Dindigul reached 48/1 after six overs. Along with Boopathi Kumar, he steadied the innings for Dindigul, and in the 10th over, they gathered 17 runs to take the score to 86/1.

Dindigul was consistent with its run rate throughout the innings and crossed the 100-run mark in the 12th over, and Shivam Singh brought up his fourth half-century of the season in 37 balls. Notably, this is his consecutive fifty against Nellai Royal Kings. He then dispatched three sixes and a four to get the team past the 150-score. Despite being expensive, Sandeep Warrier drew the curtains to the 81-run third wicket stand by dismissing Boopathi Kumar for 41(28). He completed his spell with 1 for 34.

The Nellai Royal Kings bowlers then struck twice. Shivam Singh notched up 76(46) before Lakshay Jain eliminated him, and Poiyamozhi’s slow delivery was once again effective as Adithya Ganesh fell for 13(14). Sonu Yadav’s penultimate over pulled things back for Nellai Royal Kings as Dindigul Dragons managed only three runs and lost Sarath Kumar. Dindigul completed its 20 overs at 185/5, courtesy of three boundaries from Indrajith in the final over.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons 185/5 in 20 overs (S Singh 76, B Kumar 41) lost to Nellai Royal Kings 191/3 in 20 overs (G Ajitesh 73 not out)