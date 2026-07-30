Ajinkya Rahane: The Quiet Contributor

But like all quiet performers, Rahane wasn't given an option to complain about the crisis. He was handed a job with no long-term guarantees and he brought in his own style to calm an obviously rattled dressing room and deliver unexpectedly good results.

No flamboyant on-camera emotions, just satisfaction writ large on his face after India breached the Gabba fortress to humble the Australians. It was the quiet satisfaction of a job well done in extremely adverse circumstances.

And then in his inimitable manner, he stepped aside to play second fiddle once the regular skipper resumed.

Complaining wasn't in his grain. He didn't crib when as an eight-year-old, he was told by his father Madhukar to travel to Mumbai Maidan alone from suburban Dombivili. He was simply asked to grow up much like how he was asked to deliver as a stand-in skipper.

His batting was an extension of his character.

He earned his stripes through the hard grind of domestic cricket, and also led India with distinction during the limited opportunities he got. True to his name, he was undefeated in all six Tests in which he was the leader of the pack.

The hundred on a first day green top at Lord's was a knock that displayed his temperament and technique in equal measure.

The lofted boundary is still etched in memory. Yet somehow, Ishant Sharma's seven-wicket haul on the final day dominated the discussions.

The script was similar at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2021. After the ignominy of 36 all out at Adelaide, it was Rahane's hundred at Melbourne that set the tone for a series-levelling win.

His captaincy was top notch in terms of strategy. It was minimal in expression and high on execution.

Winning a series with a bowling attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar would be remembered as his ultimate crowning glory.

But in that exact moment, he took a step back.

He asked Rishabh Pant to lead the victory lap with the India flag and retreated to the second row himself.

There was also a superb innings in the ODI World Cup against the Proteas at MCG but it faded from collective consciousness rather hastily. He was dropped from ODIs within a year and half of that knock.

Rahane had issues while handling spinners, which became his Achilles' Heel and ultimately his undoing.

But Rahane oozed class whether on the ground or off it.