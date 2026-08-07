Ajinkya Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames in ETPL; hopes to make a global impact

"This (ETPL) gives them that exposure to play with different players, play with international players. When you play with international players, individually, they learn a lot. That’s why I said, this is a great platform for them.

"And I'm personally really looking forward to going out there, sharing my experience and creating that impact," he said.

Franchise-based T20 leagues have been mushrooming across the world quite regularly, how can ETPL find space for itself in this bustling market? Rahane said the market is big enough to accommodate another one.

"I have seen that single time Ireland or Netherlands turn up, they improve as a team. They improve as a unit and are willing to learn further. So I think this is a great market, a great opportunity for the European players to showcase their talent," he said.