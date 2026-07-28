Ajaya Babu wins silver medal in men's 79kg weightlifting

The 21-year-old from Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district lifted a Games record 149kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk for a total of 330kg to win the second prize, narrowly missing out on gold to Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who totalled a Games record 331kg (147 + 184) during a gripping contest on Monday night.

This was India's sixth medal in weightlifting in the current edition of the Games.

England's Chris Murray settled for bronze with a total of 325.

First, Hidayat lifted 181kg to smash the Games record, the Indian then bettered it within seconds by lifting 181kg in his final attempt to break the record again for 330kg.