Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan: From Trailblazing Sailor to Inspiring Coach

CHENNAI: At just 28, Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan has made significant strides both as a pioneering sailor and a dedicated coach. With a Master’s in Media Management, she has not only achieved historic milestones but is now shaping the future of sailing.

Aishwarya is celebrated for being part of the first women’s sailing team to win an Asian Games medal and for finishing in the top 10 at the Junior World Championship. This groundbreaking achievement set a new standard for women in sailing, particularly in India.

Winning the Asian Games medal was a defining moment in Aishwarya’s career, highlighting her national pride and solidifying her commitment to the sport. The experience underscored the heights that dedication can reach, reinforcing her resolve to advance Indian sailing.

Facing challenges such as a lack of domestic competitors, Aishwarya sought training abroad, which demanded significant resources. Despite these hurdles, her perseverance ensured that every international experience enriched her skills.

Transitioning to coaching in 2016 and dedicating herself full-time by 2022, Aishwarya has made a remarkable impact. Starting at the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association, she has been pivotal in developing young talent and promoting sailing in India.

Her coaching career includes roles with teams in Indonesia, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and the Indian team at the IODA Optimist Championship in Thailand. Additionally, she has coached the US Sailing team and the Dubai Offshore Sailing Team, achieving notable successes like a 2nd place at the UAE Nationals and a 23rd place at the Garda Optimist Sailing Meet.

Based in Dubai, Aishwarya thrives in a dynamic sailing community while staying connected to India through affiliations with the Yachting Association of India and other key sailing clubs. Her coaching continues to inspire and guide the next generation of sailors.