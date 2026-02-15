Airee's fifty lifts Nepal to 133/8 despite Holder's 4-fer

Asked to bat on a damp surface, Nepal were immediately put under pressure by the West Indies new-ball attack. Akeal Hosein struck in the opening over, getting one to skid through and bowl Kushal Bhurtel. The early breakthrough set the tone as Matthew Forde and Hosein maintained tight lines, offering little width and extracting grip off the pitch.

Aasif Sheikh briefly counterattacked with a couple of boundaries but fell to Jason Holder, who claimed a wicket with his first delivery, a loose ball down the pads that was hit straight to fine leg. Forde then trapped skipper Rohit Paudel lbw, with the decision upheld on review, before Holder struck again to remove Aarif Sheikh, whose leading edge ballooned to mid-wicket.