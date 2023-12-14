Aiming to win all Pune games: Puneri Paltan's Head Coach BC Ramesh ahead of Home Leg

PUNE: The Kabaddi fans in Pune are all set to welcome the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 in its city on Friday and they are certainly geared up to create electrifying atmospheres when the Puneri Paltan will be in action against Haryana Steelers at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Friday, 15 December 2023.

Captain Aslam Inamdar shared the excitement of the entire team about playing at home at a Pune leg launch press conference, "Our team is very excited to play in front of our home fans. We'll get confidence from the support we receive here. We reached the final last year and we'll try our level best to win the trophy this season."

The Puneri Paltan have got off to a great start in Season 10 with wins against Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba in their opening two games. The team will get an even bigger boost when they go up against the Haryana Steelers in front of their home fans. Speaking about the team’s performance, Head Coach BC Ramesh expressed, "We have played very well in our two matches so far. We are looking to continue our form and win all four of our home games as well. Our team is well-balanced with Captain Aslam Inamdar and Vice-Captain Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. Everyone in the team is supporting each other. We'll definitely continue to perform well this season."

The Puneri Paltan have built their own team through their franchise's Youth Academy - Yuva Paltan. A number of players including Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite have emerged from the academy. Shedding light on the same during the press conference, Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Puneri Paltan said, “This Academy has produced players for Puneri Paltan and the Indian kabaddi team. Aslam and Akash were part of the recently-concluded Asian Games. So, the credit goes to the academy for working so hard and producing such players."

The Puneri Paltan will be action at their home ground for the first time when they take on Haryana Steelers on Friday, 15 December 2023.