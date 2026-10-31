Ailing Kimi Antonelli nears F1 title in Mexico as he aims to become youngest champion

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver — who is aiming to become the youngest champion in Formula 1 history this weekend — finished second and fourth in the two practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped both sessions to show continued strong form, having finished third in the last two races.

Antonelli, who has the Formula 1 title well within his grasp, missed a media session on Thursday due to a viral infection. But he looked good in his first shot at the Mexico City Hermanos Rodríguez race track.

To secure the title and break the record set by Sebastian Vettel — the youngest champion at 23 in 2010 — Antonelli can finish as low as ninth on Sunday.

Antonelli wants to seal the deal with another big result, but he could also do it without scoring another point if someone other than Lewis Hamilton or George Russell wins Sunday's race.