AIFF Super Cup: Maclaren’s brace sink Chennaiyin FC

GOA: Chennaiyin FC began its AIFF Super Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

Despite fielding an all-Indian starting XI in Head Coach Clifford Miranda’s first match in charge, the Marina Machans showed plenty of promise but were undone by a clinical display from Jamie Maclaren.

Miranda named a backline of five, anchored by Pritam Kotal, who also captained the side, shielding Mohammad Nawaz in goal. Jitendra Singh, Jiteshwor Singh, and Lalrinliana Hnamte formed the midfield, while Irfan Yadwad and Farukh Choudhary led the attack.

The opening in torrential downpour saw both teams battle for control in the middle of the park.

Chennaiyin’s clearest chance in the first period fell to Farukh, who drew a parry out of custodian Vishal Kaith following a dribble. For Bagan, Sahal Abdul Samad raced through on goal, only to be denied a clear shot at goal by a sliding Laldinliana Renthlei.

Jiteshwor went close to breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute, when the ball fell to his feet following a corner. But Kaith swatted the ball away to safety.

A minute later, Bagan broke quickly at the other end, with the move ending with Jamie Maclaren finding the back of the net. The Marina Machans responded strongly, as Hnamte went close with a curling effort from range.

Chennaiyin started the second half strongly, with Irfan’s glanced header deflecting just wide of the post. However, the Bengal outfit doubled their lead seven minutes after the hour when Maclaren guided the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Chennaiyin will take on East Bengal in their second fixture on October 28, before facing Dempo SC. Both matches will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.