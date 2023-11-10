AIFF ratifies termination of Shaji Prabhakaran

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Executive Committee on Thursday ratified the sacking of Shaji Prabhakaran from the high-profile post of secretary general for “breach of trust”, completing a mere formality.

The AIFF executive committee, which met here with President Kalyan Chaubey in the chair, also approved the appointment of Karnataka official Satyanarayan M as the acting secretary general.

The 51-year-old Prabhakaran was sacked on Tuesday from the post of secretary general with Chaubey serving the termination order two days before the executive committee meeting. Satyanarayan, who was recently appointed as the deputy secretary general, said the AIFF executive committee was “unanimous” in ratifying the decision to terminate Prabhakaran. “There was no objection from any member of the executive committee, it was a unanimous decision (to ratify the termination of Shaji Prabhakaran as Secretary General),” Satyanarayan told media.

Four members, including former India captains Bhaichung Bhutia and Climax Lawrence, were absent.

FIFA Santosh Trophy

During the meeting, Chaubey said that the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, which will be held in Arunachal Pradesh this season, will be known as the FIFA Santosh Trophy.



“I am happy to announce that after having discussions with FIFA, the Santosh Trophy will now be known as the FIFA Santosh Trophy. This entails that a team of FIFA officials will come to have a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh officials on the conduct of the tournament,” said Chaubey.

“We also expect the FIFA President (Mr Gianni Infantino) to be present for the final on March 9 or 10,” he added. Asked what is the significance of naming the tournament as FIFA Santosh Trophy, Satyanarayan said, “Some FIFA officials will be involved in the organising of the tournament. Since FIFA will be a part of it, there will a certain standard we have to maintain during the tournament. So, it will benefit everybody.”

He also informed the members about plans to establish a goalkeepers’ academy to produce quality custodians. Himself a former India goalkeeper, Chaubey told the members that he had a meeting with legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who was in India recently on a personal visit. The Executive Committee condoled the death of former India players Mohammed Habib and Prabhakar Mishra, and observed a minute’s silence to pay respect to them.