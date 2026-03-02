AIFF invites bids for commercial rights of club competitions, including ISL, for 15 years minimum

The AIFF has offered two packages for bidding pertaining to men's and women's club competitions.

Package A consists of Indian Super League (or seniormost men's league) and Federation Cup (or seniormost cup competition). Package B comprises Indian Women's League (IWL) and IWL 2, and at the bidder's option, Women's Federation Cup -- which is likely to be introduced later on.

The bids for the commercial rights of the recently rechristened Indian Football League (earlier I-League) were not included in the latest Request for Proposal (RFP).

"We want the commercial rights for a minimum duration of 15 years. If the bidder agrees it can be done for 20 years also, it is an option," a top AIFF official told PTI.