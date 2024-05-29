AIFF Futsal Club Championship from June 22-July 5

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation's Futsal Club Championship 2023-24 will be held at Swarnim Gujarat Sports University from June 22 to July 5 in Gujarat.

The draw was conducted at the Football House here on Wednesday.

In total, 18 teams will participate in the championship.

As many as 14 teams have been nominated by their respective state associations, while four semi-finalist teams (Delhi Football Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Minerva Academy FC, Electric Veng Futsal Club), of last season’s Hero Futsal Club Championship have been given direct entry.

The tournament will be played on a league cum knock-out round format where group winners of all four groups will make the Semi-finals.

The Groups are as follows:

Group A: Millat FC, Sports Odisha, Classic Football Academy, Corbett FC, Mohammedan SC

Group B: Electric Veng Futsal Club, Bangalore Arrows FC, Satvir Football Club, Goal Hunterz FC, Minerva Academy FC

Group C: Baroda Football Academy, FC Thrystior, Speed Force FC, Guwahati City FC, Ambelim Sports Club

Group D: JCT Football Academy, Golazo Football Club, Casa Berwani Soccer, Delhi FC.