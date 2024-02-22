AICF election process to begin on Friday as court case posted to Feb 29

CHENNAI: The election process at the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is expected to begin on Friday with the Delhi High Court adjourning the case between the Devbhoomi Chess Association and the sport body, said a senior official.

"On Thursday, the court posted the case for February 29. The Indian government has not filed its affidavit to the court. The court has said its order of August 16, 2022 should be followed," Devbhoomi Chess Association President Sanjay K Chadha told IANS.

On February 14, the Delhi High Court had directed the Centre to state in its reply/affidavit whether the AICF is in compliance with the directions contained in the judgment dated August 16, 2022 passed in W.P. (C)195/2010 read with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

The AICF contends that it is compliant with the National Sports Development Code, 2011

Talking to IANS, AICF Treasurer Naresh Sharma said the process for the March 10 elections begins on Friday as per the election notice issued earlier by the Federation President.

According to Sharma, the Centre has to state whether the affiliated units - chess associations in various states/Union Territories and districts - also comply with the National Sports Development Code 2011 and the Delhi High Court order of August 16, 2022.

As per the schedule announced on February 11 by AICF President Dr Sanjay Kapoor, the affiliated chess associations in the various states and Union Territories have to submit the names of two delegates by 3 p.m. on February 23. The list of delegate names will be available on the AICF official website on February 24 and communicated via email to the two Returning Officers.

The Delhi High Court, by an order dated December 6, 2023, had appointed Justice G.S. Sistani (retd) as the second Returning Officer and fixed a fee of Rs 5,00,000. It had also ordered that the AICF elections should be held in Delhi, and not in Kanpur where Kapoor lives.

In November 2023, Kapoor appointed Allahabad High Court's retired Justice Rang Nath Pandey as the Returning Officer at a fee of Rs 16,00,000.

But suspense on the holding of elections in AICF will continue till it is over as the Delhi High Court had recently stayed the elections for the Volleyball Federation of India just a day before the polls were to be held.

The elections to the Volleyball Federation were stayed as it was not in compliance with the August 16, 2022 order of the Delhi High Court, Chadha said.

Meanwhile, AICF Interim Secretary A.K.Verma was not reachable by IANS for his comments despite attempts.