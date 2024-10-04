Ahmed Batsha, Ainesh hog limelight

CHENNAI: Ebenezer Matric captain S Ahmed Batsha’s 192 (139b, 20x4, 6x6) paved the way for an emphatic 213-run win over Sir Mutha in the first round of the Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament here.

Set to chase 306, Sir Mutha was bundled out for 92.

In another match, opener K Om Ainesh scored 128 (123b, 14x4, 1x6) as PSBB Millennium scored 264. In reply, Vidya Mandir could only manage 131 as PN Ryann (3/13) and Krishna Raya (3/13) shared six wickets between them.

Brief scores: PSBB KK Nagar 110 in 40.3 overs (J Anto Jefrin 3/31, Khush Bardia 3/31) lost to Jeppiaar Matric 113 /0 in 17.2 overs (Arjun Senthil 32*, Khush Bardia 73*); Ebenezer Matric 305 in 46.4 overs (S Ahmed Batsha 192, M Sri Kishan 39, CS Vishanth 3/46, Ranbir Wassan 3/47) bt Sir Mutha 92 in 25.1 overs; PSBB Millennium 264 in 48.4 overs (S Swetheesh Krishnan 77, K Om Ainesh 128, B Yuvan 4/32, Vihaan Venkateswaran 3/34) bt Vidya Mandir 131 in 29 overs (B Yuvan 36, Vihaan Venkateswaran 33, PN Ryann 3/13, Krishna Raya 3/13); Jeppiaar CBSE 113 in 34.1 overs (DM Mithun 4/40, M Saravana Sangeeth Rajan 3/17) lost to Sri Jayendra GJS 117/3 in 16.1 overs (GV Goslic Vijay 31, G Muthu Saran 59)