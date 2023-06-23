Ahead of World Cup, Wankhede to get facelift

MUMBAI: The Wankhede Stadium will soon get a facelift as a new set of LED floodlights will be installed and the hospitality boxes will be refurbished ahead of the ODI World Cup, scheduled in the country in October-November.

The iconic stadium, which had hosted the final of the 2011 50-over World Cup, is set to play host to many matches, including an India game and a semi-final. The Wankhede Stadium is among five venues shortlisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that are earmarked to undergo renovation ahead of the World Cup, which is a little more than three months away.

While the BCCI is yet to start the upgradation work, the idea behind inviting tenders to change the floodlights is to ensure that such initiatives are completed and are not left for a tighter deadline.

Serving as the home ground for five-time Indian Premier League title-winner Mumbai Indians, the Wankhede Stadium hosted seven league matches during the recent 2023 edition before work began for improving the outfield.

“Sealed tenders are invited for the proposed LED Floodlighting system with DMX controls at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The scope of work is described in the tender document,” the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on its website.

The MCA has also invited applications for the renovation work of the hospitality boxes. Additionally, a few more decisions could be taken during the MCA apex council meeting here on June 30.

“Mumbai Cricket Association would be undertaking the renovation of hospitality boxes at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Association invites applications from reputed organizations to be appointed as Project Management Consultant who fulfil following eligibility criteria,” said another release on its website.