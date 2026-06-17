Ahead of Wimbledon return, Serena Williams loses doubles match with Muchova at Berlin Open

Giuliana Olmos and Erin Routliffe defeated Williams and her partner Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-4 to end Williams' involvement in the WTA 500 grass-court tournament at the first stage.

It didn't dim the love Williams was shown from the appreciative fans on what was her second appearance after a win at Queen's Club last week in London. That had been Williams' first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open. But her participation at Queen's Club was cut short when partner Victoria Mboko injured her knee in a singles match.

The 44-year-old Williams was welcomed by a huge roar and applause to center court at the Steffi Graf Stadion, which quickly filled up as fans snacking and drinking outside realized the main attraction was about to start.