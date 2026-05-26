Ahead of maiden World Yogasana Championship, Sports Minister says pushing for Olympic inclusion

The World Championship will feature 529 athletes from over 60 countries with 114 of them being Indian yogasana practitioners. The Indian squad was picked after trials and is currently undergoing a training camp in Ahmedabad's Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

"Yogasana will be among the traditional sports in the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad...We are bidding to host the Olympic Games in 2036 and when that happens, our sport should be there on the roster. Efforts are being made by both the government of India and the national federation (Yogasana Bharat) to ensure that Yoga becomes an Olympic sport by that time," Mandaviya said at an event to launch the World Yogasana Championship here.